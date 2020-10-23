Bayley Reveals Which NXT Women’s Stars She’s Most Excited To Wrestle

Bayley will have her hands full with Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell, but she’s also looking into the future at the possibilities with NXT’s current women’s division.

In a recent discussion with ProSieben Maxx on Instagram Live, the SmackDown Women’s Champion discussed who she wants to face from the current group of NXT stars and specifically mentioned Aliyah as someone who has a lot of potential.

Here’s what Bayley had to say, courtesy of Fightful:

“Keep an eye on Aliyah, she’s been there since I was there and she hasn’t stopped working,” Bayley said. “I really look forward to her just getting some moments of her own. But, Candace LeRae, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, when she gets better and comes back. Do I even have to mention Io [Shirai]? Everybody already knows that. Rhea [Ripley], everybody knows that. There’s a lot, and I look forward to all of them.”

As mentioned, Bayley will defend her title against Banks inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday.