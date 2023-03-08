– WWE Superstar Bayley recently joined Dr. Beau Hightower for a chiropractic session and talked about her career. During the session, she spoke about her time as a babyface and getting comparisons to John Cena, along with her transition to a heel. Below are some highlights and a video of their chat (via WrestlingInc.com):

On her babyface persona being compared to John Cena: “I used to get that a lot. Not recently because … I’m the bad guy, but when I was a good guy, I think it meant a lot when I was hearing it from my peers because they were just like, ‘You’re probably the most white meat babyface that people are genuinely behind.’ They could just actually see no evil in me.”

Bayley on what necessitated her heel turn: “I think I needed to make the change for myself. Nobody’s John Cena. I wouldn’t be able to do what he did for that long.”