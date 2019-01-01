Bayley On Being Vocal Backstage To WWE Officials

Bayley recently spoke with Metro.co.uk about being vocal backstage, the tag titles coming soon, more….

How satisfied are you with where you are in WWE at the moment?: “I never really look at other people, I just worry about myself. I’m always wanting more and there’s always a lot more to be done but we’re working on it and trying our best.”

How vocal are you backstage? : “Very vocal, we bother them a lot.”

And do you feel that you’re listened to? : “Sometimes, yeah. It’s a process.”

Will the women’s tag-team division change things at all? : “There are so many talented women and we need something else to fight for. Everyone wants to be the champion but we also need more to look forward to and something else to give the fans.”