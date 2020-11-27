Bayley On Deciding It Was Time to Turn Heel, Fighting Hard To Be Able to Do So

Bayley was the guest on the latest episode of Feel the Power with the New Day and discussed her heel turn and how she fought to be allowed to go bad. Bayley is currently running as one of the top heels in the women’s division in her first heel run in WWE after seven years as the most full-on babyface in the company. She spoke with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. about how she felt it was time for her to go heel and more; you can check out highlights and the full audio below.

On deciding it was time to turn: “I think because I just did that whole (babyface) character for so long. As much as it was me, it all felt kind of real with with my age and what I was doing in my life and where I was in my career, literally growing up starting as a super bubbly babyface. I was in awe to be there, and just like a little kid with a ponytail. But I felt myself growing up from having these championship matches in NXT to to winning the title in Brooklyn, to kind of being the leader of the locker room once Sasha, Charlotte, and Becky got called up. Like, it was a real gradual growth, a real life thing. But once — it took a couple years. But I kept feeling like it was time for a change, and I didn’t want to be the same character, the same person for the rest of my career. I just felt like I had more to give.”

On having to convince WWE to let her turn: “I didn’t think they were ever going to give me that chance, until it was, you know, I had this random thing where I hit Becky with a chair. And then it was just kind of like this. And then at the last Hell In A Cell, I cried when I lost the title, and I was, ‘I can’t come back the same person.’ So I really fought for the change, and for everything to kind of just take my career in a different direction. And honestly was the scariest, but the best decision that I’ve ever made and I’m so happy they allowed me to do that.

“I just feel like the first seven years of my career, I dedicated to the fans and gave them — I gave back to the little kid me, and what I wanted. How I believed in my heroes, like I wanted to be that for the kids. But I feel like at end of my career is now just about me. And now I’m going to do what I have to do to get to that next level. I can’t be down here now, I needed to get to the next level. I needed to in a way, kind of just be like, ‘I don’t care about them. I care about me, and what I’m gonna do to succeed.’ And it just kind of fit perfectly in the crazy, crazy pandemic world that we were living in in this past whole year with no fans.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s Feel the Power with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.