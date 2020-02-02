Bayley on Her Preferred Opponents From Each Brand, Liv Morgan’s Return

Bayley weighed in on Liv Morgan’s return to WWE and who she would want to face on each brand in a new interview with Sport Bible. You can check out highlights below:

On her preferred Smackdown opponent: “SmackDown… man, they’re all worthless. I’m gonna have to pick Sasha Banks.”

On Liv Morgan’s return: “She hasn’t really been on TV, so she hasn’t really been able to show what she’s capable of right now. She’s a new Liv Morgan, right? We saw a lot of her when she was in The Riott Squad and I had a lot of matches with them. But I think her standing on her own is gonna be a huge change for the women’s division on Raw especially, so I would love to stand toe to toe with her.”

On who she’d like to face from NXT and NXT UK: “Toni Storm. That’s like the one that I know, right? Yeah, or Kay Lee Ray. I love her. [Actually] Let’s go for Kay Lee Ray … Man, there’s too many to choose from [on NXT US], but at the moment I’m gonna say Candice LeRae.”

On wanting a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: “I just wanna keep this [Smackdown Women’s Championship] as long as I can. I got it down. I wanna keep dominating the SmackDown division. I actually wouldn’t mind a title opportunity against The Kabuki Warriors, myself and Sasha, because they are yet to face the inaugural women’s tag team champions. But I’m pretty happy with how everything is going now, so I don’t want to add any more stress to my daily life.”