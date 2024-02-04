Bayley Weighs In On Jade Cargill’s WWE Debut At Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble, and Bayley weighed in on Cargill’s performance. Cargill appeared in the women’s Rumble match and earned a number of eliminations including Nia Jax. Bayley, who ultimately won the match, spoke on The Bump about Cargill’s performance.

“I was not expecting that [Cargill eliminating Jax] and I’m glad I had a front-row seat to it,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “When she [Cargill] eliminated her [Jax], after seeing that I [thought] need to get rid of this girl.”

She continued, I’m excited to have her within the division. She’s a new obstacle to overcome. She’s someone new that can take care of girls like Nia and I don’t have to do it.”

Bayley announced on Friday’s Smackdown that she will challenge her now-former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, heading off a planned turn on her by her fellow Damage CTRL members SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.