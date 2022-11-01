Bayley On a Possible Match With Trish Stratus After Their Recent Interactions

Bayley and Trish Stratus had some WWE-related interaction as of late, and Bayley recently weighed in on a possible match with the Hall of Famer. The two got physical during a house show in Toronto back in August, and during an interview with Sportskeeda Bayley was asked about that situation. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Stratus back-and-forth never resulting in a match: “I don’t know, she just never came back, you know? She only wants to show up in Toronto which, come on. Like, if you want to be around, if you want to be on our show then you gotta show up more than once. You gotta show up show up in California, and show up where I’m from, you know?”

On a possible match with Stratus: “I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus some day. But it’s just a matter of if she’s ever gonna be ready.”

