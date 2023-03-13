Bayley On Which NXT Stars She Can See Making It Big On the Main Roster

Bayley sees several people in NXT who can be big stars on the main roster, and she recently named several of them. The Damage CTRL leader spoke in a new video from Dr. Beau Hightower about the roster, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the potential of the NXT roster: “There’s a lot here, actually. They can see it already, but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you can bet money on that he’s gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and all the big shows, and be a champion for years to come.”

On some of the NXT women’s roster she lvoes: “For the girls, I’m just like a huge momma, I just love all — well not all of them. [laughs] Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark is super talented. Yeah, there’s a few.”