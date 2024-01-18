Bayley Says She’s Destined For One More Match With Mercedes Mone

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley spoke about her friendship and career rivalry with Mercedes Mone, adding that they’ll always be destined for one more match. The two last had a match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, which was inside the titular structure. Here are highlights:

On her rivalry with Mercedes: “We’ll always be destined for one more match. Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

On loving her job: “I love wrestling. That’s what pushes for me to keep going. And I ground myself by being with even better people. That’s what I did with Iyo and Dakota.”

On her career so far: “I’m very proud of my body of work. I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do. And once you accomplish a goal, it adds another. Bringing in Damage-CTRL has given me more goals. I haven’t done everything yet. In my opinion, there is still a lot left to get done and I have to make sure it gets done.”