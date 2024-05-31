wrestling / News

Bayley & Piper Niven Trade Shots Ahead Of WWE Smackdown

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France - Bayley title Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Bayley and Piper Niven had a back and forth on Twitter ahead of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Niven attacked Bayley on last week’s episode of the Friday night show, and Bayley posted a new video to Twitter where she showed off her skills at cornhole. Niven replied to the video, writing:

“Lol @ImChelseaGreen look at this loser.

Got lots of time to practise her juggling cause she’s got no friends.

No buds Bayleaf”

That set off a back and forth between them, as you can see below.

Smackdown airs tonight live on FOX.

