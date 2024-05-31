wrestling / News
Bayley & Piper Niven Trade Shots Ahead Of WWE Smackdown
Bayley and Piper Niven had a back and forth on Twitter ahead of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Niven attacked Bayley on last week’s episode of the Friday night show, and Bayley posted a new video to Twitter where she showed off her skills at cornhole. Niven replied to the video, writing:
“Lol @ImChelseaGreen look at this loser.
Got lots of time to practise her juggling cause she’s got no friends.
No buds Bayleaf”
That set off a back and forth between them, as you can see below.
Smackdown airs tonight live on FOX.
— Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) May 30, 2024
11 years? That’s cute, I’ve been grinding for 16 and I’m just getting started.
😏
I’ll leave the juggling to you ya clown. https://t.co/35rX9FXK5A
— Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) May 31, 2024
Don’t worry Davina I’m aware, bet it was a rosey old time learning from the greats.
There wasn’t a women’s wrestling scene in my country so I just had to make one.
— Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) May 31, 2024
