Bayley Says There Is A Place For Draymond Green In WWE And Damage CTRL

Draymond Green will make his return on Monday after serving his suspension, as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green’s suspension was due to his altercation with Jusuf Nurkic. He had past issues such as putting Rudy Gobert in a rear naked choke and stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

While appearing on Gabby AF (per Fightful), Bayley was asked about Green potentially doing something in WWE.

She said, “His ruthlessness. We like to break rules, but we get away with it. We have to teach him how to break rules and get away with it or choke someone out and get away with it. I think there is always a place for someone like him, and athlete like him, with such a big personality in the WWE. If he could get him in Damage CTRL, then the world needs to watch out because we’re going to put a title on that bad boy too.”