Bayley Says She Plans To Open a Wrestling School One Day

Bayley has many goals ahead of herself, including opening a wrestling school one day. The Damage CTRL leader was a guest on a recent episode of Cool to be You and talked about her goals she has left to accomplish.

“I can’t say too much,” Bayley said (per Fightful). “I’ve learned over the years that if you put too much out there, either people steal your ideas or you jinx yourself.”

She continued, “I still have a lot to do with WWE, I don’t think I’ve done exactly everything I want to do as far as making sure the future is good and that girls and women coming up are going to be set and that they didn’t have to worry about a thing in the division. I want to make sure IYO and Dakota get on their way and have their moments and championships. One day, I will start a wrestling school and that’s what I’m most excited about these days.”

Bayley will team with her Damage CTRL stablemates agsint Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

Listen to “Interview With WWE’s Bayley!! OMG” on Spreaker.