Bayley Comments On Possible Tag Team With Rey Mysterio

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about a possible tag team with Rey Mysterio, her pick for her dream male tag partner.

She said: “I have teamed with Seth before. That was great. Honestly, I’m going to have to say Rey Mysterio. He’ll do all the work, and I’ll just throw powerbombs out. 619 straight into a powerbomb. Sounds good to me.“