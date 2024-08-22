wrestling / News

Bayley Comments On Possible Tag Team With Rey Mysterio

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Image Credit: WWE

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about a possible tag team with Rey Mysterio, her pick for her dream male tag partner.

She said: “I have teamed with Seth before. That was great. Honestly, I’m going to have to say Rey Mysterio. He’ll do all the work, and I’ll just throw powerbombs out. 619 straight into a powerbomb. Sounds good to me.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading