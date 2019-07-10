wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Praises 205 Live Roster, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Cesaro on Importance of EVOVLE
– Smackdown Live women’s champion Bayley had high praise for the cruiserweights of the 205 Live roster with a recent post on Twitter. Bayley wrote the following tweet on 205 Live earlier today:
“Now that I’m on #SDLive every week, I get to watch @WWE205Live in person each night. Those guys make me want to be better. Such hard workers.”
– WWE released the Top 10 Smackdown live moments for this week. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new interview clip where Cesaro speaks about EVOLVE ahead of the promotion’s 10th anniversary event. The card streams live on Saturday night on the WWE Network.
