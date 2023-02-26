wrestling / News
Bayley Praises Asuka, Says She’s ‘Never Slowed Down’
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
During the UpUpDownDown reveal of the Superstar Ratings in WWE 2K23 (via Wrestling Inc), Bayley had high praise for Asuka, noting her consistent high quality of work even at this point in her career.
She said: “She’s just the best. If I were to choose, she should be at a 95. She’s the best. She’s been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of. She’s never slowed down. Even when she’s hurt she’s like, ‘I’m fine,’ and I see her limping and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not’. She’s incredible and she’s constantly evolving.“
