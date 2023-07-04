– During an interview with Inside The Ropes before WWE Money in the Bank last Saturday, Bayley was asked about potentially following her friend and former tag team partner, Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks), by wrestling in Japan later on in her career. Bayley stated the following (via Fightful):

“I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that. She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no.”