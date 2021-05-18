Bayley Praises the Work of AEW’s Britt Baker

– During a recent interview with The New York Post, WWE Superstar Bayley had high praise for AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker. You can view some additional highlights from Bayley.

Bayley on Britt Baker and their social media exchanges: “I love Britt. She’s awesome and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I can’t even hate on her. I’ve heard a podcast where she talked about it and there’s no hard feelings, there’s no disrespect and I only want the best for her because as a role model that’s how you’re supposed to react to these type of things. So, go get ’em Britt Baker.”

Bayley on where she took inspiration for her eye makeup: “I guess from me. I would say that the eye makeup is probably the only thing I pulled inspiration from … I’m a huge fan of Egypt and Egyptology. So I pulled inspiration from their style for makeup, but that’s about it.”