Bayley Gives Her Prediction For 2021 Women’s Money In The Bank Winner

We’re still over a month out from Money in the Bank next month, but Bayley is giving her prediction on who might win. Bayley spoke with SK Wrestling for a new interview and was asked about who she thought will win the briefcase at this year’s PPV, which takes place on June 20th.

“Oh man, that’s hard,” Bayley said. “But I’m gonna have to go with either one of the Riott Squad, or two. Both of them. Maybe they could share it. They are best friends, right?”

Bayley is a former Money in the Bank winner and cashed it in the same night she won it. She did say that as much as she liked winning the title, she would have enjoyed being able to carry the briefcase with her. “Yeah, I think I would have had a lot of fun with it,” she said. “I thought about that, you know, that night actually and I was like man, I would have loved to just carry it around and tease something. You know, that’s something where you’re always gonna be on TV just teasing the briefcase and teasing like ‘Is she gonna cash it in or not’ and you’re always kind of a part of the title picture that way. And I thought it would just be kind of cool just to say that, you know, call myself Miss Money in the Bank for a longer amount of time.”