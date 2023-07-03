Bayley Says She’s Proud of DAMAGE CTRL, Talks Future Goals

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about her time in Damage CTRL and said that she’s proud of what the group has accomplished in WWE so far. Her teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have won the WWE women’s tag team titles twice in the year they’ve been together, and SKY just won Money in the Bank.

Bayley said: “I’m so proud. I’m so proud of us. I’m so proud of them. They’ve been former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve been at WrestleMania, wrestling Trish Stratus and Lita. IYO is in her first-ever Money in the Bank match. They have just impressed me, and I hope the whole world sees how much potential they still have, and we have a lot left to do. Dakota, IYO, and I have all wrestled the same amount of time, like 15 years each, which gives us 45 years of experience altogether. So it’s not like I’m teaching them anything new. It’s kind of like I was in the door already, and I was like, ‘Come on, guys, let’s go.’ It was just one of those things, but I learn from them every single day.”