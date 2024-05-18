Bayley Says Queen Of The Ring Is ‘Calling For’ A Second WWE Evolution PPV

Bayley thinks that the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament is making a case for a second WWE Evolution PPV. The original WWE Evolution, the company’s first-ever all-women’s event, took place in October of 2018. While there has been a demand among some fans for another such show and vocal interest from the talent for a second show, it has not yet come to pass.

With the current Queen of the Ring tournament taking place and set to conclude at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 25th, Bayley posted to Twitter to express her hope for a new Evolution, writing: