wrestling / News
Bayley Says Queen Of The Ring Is ‘Calling For’ A Second WWE Evolution PPV
Bayley thinks that the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament is making a case for a second WWE Evolution PPV. The original WWE Evolution, the company’s first-ever all-women’s event, took place in October of 2018. While there has been a demand among some fans for another such show and vocal interest from the talent for a second show, it has not yet come to pass.
With the current Queen of the Ring tournament taking place and set to conclude at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 25th, Bayley posted to Twitter to express her hope for a new Evolution, writing:
“This #QueenOfTheRing tournament is calling for an Evolution 2.
@WWE #Smackdown”
This #QueenOfTheRing tournament is calling for an Evolution 2.@WWE #Smackdown
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Focuses On AEW Not Expanding Its Audience
- Booker T Discusses Rash Of Injuries Among Younger Wrestlers, Darby Allin’s Risky Style
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Already Has Plans in Place for the WrestleMania 41 Main Event
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010