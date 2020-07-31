wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Re-Watches Nikki Cross Match, Lana & Natalya Q&A, Booker T on Kairi Sane Departure
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Bayley re-watches her match at Extreme Rules against Nikki Cross for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to remind people what to expect on this week’s SmackDown when she takes on Cross once again.
– Lana and Natalya have a fan Q&A and talk about assumptions about them.
– Booker T discusses Kairi Sane’s departure from WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- Booker T Discusses Rumors That Summerslam May Happen on a Beach With Fans
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’
- Aleister Black Wants to Rid Himself of the Weakness That Caused His Betrayal in Series of Instagram Posts