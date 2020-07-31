wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Re-Watches Nikki Cross Match, Lana & Natalya Q&A, Booker T on Kairi Sane Departure

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Bayley re-watches her match at Extreme Rules against Nikki Cross for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to remind people what to expect on this week’s SmackDown when she takes on Cross once again.

– Lana and Natalya have a fan Q&A and talk about assumptions about them.

– Booker T discusses Kairi Sane’s departure from WWE.

