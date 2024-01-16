Bayley Recalls Her Reaction To CM Punk’s Return

Bayley was happy to see CM Punk return to WWE, and she recently recalled her reaction when he showed up on Survivor Series. The Damage CTRL member spoke with The New York Post for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On if she knew about Punk’s return: “I didn’t text [AJ Lee] [before]. Everybody reads online, but I was like there’s no way. This is crazy. Then there was like a moment where we weren’t allowed to walk a certain way [backstage]. And I was like, wait, no, it’s not gonna happen. He would have said something. She would have said something.”

On her reaction to Punk’s return: “Someone has it on film somewhere, I’m watching the monitor and his music hit, I frick’n went crazy. I’m like, no way did they actually do this. I ran into Gorilla [position] to go say hi to him and he was so happy.”

On being happy to have Punk back in WWE: “To have him backstage is so crazy, to see him walking around. But he has the biggest smile on his face. He looks so happy. He gives me the best hugs. He’s like, ‘This one’s from me. This one’s from April.’ It’s nice to have him there but it makes me want her around. So I’m like, ‘Hey what’s up? What are you doing? Are you gonna hang out with us?’ ‘Sorry, I’m watching [our dog] Larry.'”