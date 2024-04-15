Bayley On Her Reaction To WrestleMania 40 Win, Says It’s Her ‘Best Moment’

Bayley spoke in a new digital exclusive stemming from WrestleMania 40 weekend about her Women’s Title win and more. The Smackdown star defeated IYO SKY to win the title at the PPV and a new video was posted in which she talks about how she felt after the win.

“I feel really appreciated,” Bayley said (per Wrestling Inc). “Honestly, I think the best moment for me, I loved the match, I loved being out there with the crowd, I had my best friends here from home, this is their first WrestleMania. They never travel, they came across the country, that means a lot to me.”

She continued, “But coming back, all the girls were in Gorilla waiting for me. To me, that shows how much they appreciate and respect what I do.”

You can see the full video below: