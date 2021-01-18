WWE News: Bayley Reacts to Britt Baker’s Suggestion For Next ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ Guest, Adam Pearce Thanks Fans For Support

– Britt Baker had a cheeky suggestion for who should be on Bayley’s next “Ding Dong, Hello!” interview segment, and Bayley took to social media to react. The former Bayley Two-Belts debuted the segment on Friday’s Smackdown with guest Bianca Belair, and WWE posted to Twitter asking who her next guest should be.

Enter Baker, who hosts her own talk show segment on Dynamite in “The Waiting Room.” She replied to the tweet to suggest Cody Rhodes, which led Bayley to share a response in photo form:

– Adam Pearce also went to Twitter, in his case to express thanks to fans supporting him and the idea of his getting a WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns of course had set Pearce up for the shot as easy pickings, but Pearce tricked Reigns into signing a contract to face Kevin Owens instead. He wrote on Twitter: