wrestling / News
Bayley Reacts To Loss At WWE Survivor Series, Says She Did What She Could
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
Damage CTRL ended upon the losing side of the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, and Bayley commented on the loss after the match. WWE posted a video of Bayley backstage commenting on the loss, as you can see below.
“There’s no way, there’s no words, there’s nothing I can say that would give you an insight on what I’m feeling right now,” she said (per Fightful). “WarGames, it’s bold, and it’s intense. I did everything that I could, and now I just don’t know what else I have left. So I’m gonna go ice my whole body. Maybe you could find my teammates for me.”
Bayley ended up as the person being pinned in the match after Becky Lynch hit her with the Manhandle Slam off the top through a table.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Saves Team Cody Rhodes in WarGames, Prevents Damian Priest From Cashing in at WWE Survivor Series
- Malakai Black Mentions CM Punk During Tonight’s AEW Collision
- WWE Survivor Series Spoilers: Match Times, Planned Spot For Wargames, Who Is Not At The Show
- Notes on Names Spotted in Chicago Before WWE Survivor Series, Xavier Woods