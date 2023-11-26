Bayley Reacts To Loss At WWE Survivor Series, Says She Did What She Could

Damage CTRL ended upon the losing side of the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, and Bayley commented on the loss after the match. WWE posted a video of Bayley backstage commenting on the loss, as you can see below.

“There’s no way, there’s no words, there’s nothing I can say that would give you an insight on what I’m feeling right now,” she said (per Fightful). “WarGames, it’s bold, and it’s intense. I did everything that I could, and now I just don’t know what else I have left. So I’m gonna go ice my whole body. Maybe you could find my teammates for me.”

Bayley ended up as the person being pinned in the match after Becky Lynch hit her with the Manhandle Slam off the top through a table.