Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks Revealing Her Feelings on Raw, Charlotte Debuts Five Years Ago, Kenny Omega Contributes to EGGSHELLS Book

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bayley Sasha Banks

– Bayley posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Sasha Banks telling her that she loved her on last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is video of Charlotte making her NXT debut 5-years ago.

– Kenny Omega commented on contributing to the EGGSHELLS Book…

article topics :

Bayley, RAW, Sasha Banks, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading