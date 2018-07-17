wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks Revealing Her Feelings on Raw, Charlotte Debuts Five Years Ago, Kenny Omega Contributes to EGGSHELLS Book
– Bayley posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Sasha Banks telling her that she loved her on last night’s WWE Raw…
whoawowLOLyowzagulp pic.twitter.com/Nrq8jZrlsI
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 17, 2018
– Here is video of Charlotte making her NXT debut 5-years ago.
– Kenny Omega commented on contributing to the EGGSHELLS Book…
EGGSHELLS IS OUT NOW!
The comprehensive history of pro wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, EGGSHELLS tells the essential story of modern Japanese pro wrestling framed through events in the country’s most famous stadium. Buy now: https://t.co/lVQRcvjTUM
— chris charlton (@reasonjp) July 16, 2018
Really happy to have helped provide some content for this book. Great read for anyone interested in the history of Japanese wrestling and the legendary Tokyo Dome. https://t.co/xLkMT9RKrP
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 17, 2018