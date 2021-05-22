Bayley Reacts To 2011 Photo And Resume She Gave To SHIMMER

In a post on Twitter, SHIMMER shared a photo of Bayley in 2011 when she wrestled for them, as well as a resume she gave them when she signed up.

The resume reads: “I wanted to be a professional wrestler since I was 12 years old and once I turned 18, I bought a car and started with [Big Time Wrestling]. Since then, I have been the only girl for nearly three years, which is a little tough with the pressure of having to keep up with the guy, but most of the time I like comparing myself to the men’s level. Unfortunately, I have only had the opportunity of being baby face in all my matches.”

Bayley reacted to the photo and resume on her own Twitter account. She wrote: “30 matches in 3 years???! I had about 30 matches in just one week of tapings during the #WWEPC era last year!!!!!!!!!! Love you @SHIMMERwomen”