Bayley Reacts to Breaking Smackdown Women’s Title Record: ‘Happy New Year’s, You Idiots’

– Bayley posted a new video to Instagram commenting on breaking Becky Lynch’s record for total days as Smackdown Women’s Champion. You can see the video below, in which Bayley heelishly talks about being a role model to kids and how she’s “taken over this decade”:

“So, you sheep seem to be surprised that once again, Bayley has made history in the WWE as the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion! There’s 365 days in a year. And I have been your champion for 217 of them. Don’t even mention the 49 days that Sasha Banks and I were the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions. 99 days that I wasn’t a champion, you know what I was doing? I was being a role model for your kids. I was being a leader for this locker room! So, it’s about time you guys start to recognize what’s in front of you right now. Because I have taken over this decade. And I’m going into 2020 as your SmackDown Women’s Champion, and as the best role model you have ever seen. Happy New Year’s, you idiots.”