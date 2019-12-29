wrestling / News
Bayley Reacts to Breaking Smackdown Women’s Title Record: ‘Happy New Year’s, You Idiots’
– Bayley posted a new video to Instagram commenting on breaking Becky Lynch’s record for total days as Smackdown Women’s Champion. You can see the video below, in which Bayley heelishly talks about being a role model to kids and how she’s “taken over this decade”:
“So, you sheep seem to be surprised that once again, Bayley has made history in the WWE as the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion! There’s 365 days in a year. And I have been your champion for 217 of them. Don’t even mention the 49 days that Sasha Banks and I were the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions. 99 days that I wasn’t a champion, you know what I was doing? I was being a role model for your kids. I was being a leader for this locker room! So, it’s about time you guys start to recognize what’s in front of you right now. Because I have taken over this decade. And I’m going into 2020 as your SmackDown Women’s Champion, and as the best role model you have ever seen. Happy New Year’s, you idiots.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Ryback on WWE Jobbing Out Matt Hardy, Bully Ray’s Belief That Matt Is Being Punished For Jeff Hardy’s Behavior
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other