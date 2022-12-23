wrestling / News

Bayley Reacts To Dax Harwood’s New Podcast, Dax Invites Her To Go Drinking

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Bayley Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Dax Harwood will get his own podcast next week, called ‘FTR with Dax Harwood’. In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to the news with a heart-eyes emoji. That’s when Dax invited her to come by for some drinking.

He wrote: “You should be my guest!! Not on the podcast. Just a guest to drink tequila with me!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Dax Harwood, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading