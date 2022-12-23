wrestling / News
Bayley Reacts To Dax Harwood’s New Podcast, Dax Invites Her To Go Drinking
December 23, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Dax Harwood will get his own podcast next week, called ‘FTR with Dax Harwood’. In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to the news with a heart-eyes emoji. That’s when Dax invited her to come by for some drinking.
He wrote: “You should be my guest!! Not on the podcast. Just a guest to drink tequila with me!”
Family. Tequila. Rasslin.
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 22, 2022
😍
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 22, 2022
You should be my guest!!
Not on the podcast. Just a guest to drink tequila with me!
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 22, 2022