WWE News: Bayley Says She’s Ready For Bianca Belair, Tamina Beats Nia Jax
April 24, 2021
– Bayley says she’s ready to take on “the ungrateful rookie” Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. Bayley cut a promo on tonight’s Smackdown where she said she took a “scared” Belair and “gave her the opporunity” to work with her. She said she is unhappy she never got a thank you and would take back her title at the PPV. Belair then showed up and Bayley tried to play nice, only to start busting up and walking off.
– WWE posted the following clip from Smackdown of Tamina defeating Nia Jax:
