Bayley Recalls Her 2024 Royal Rumble Win, Her Favorite Part

– On WWE Playback, Bayley and other Superstars looked back at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Bayley won the women’s Rumble match at that year’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on winning the Rumble: “That was the craziest feeling. Yeah, I didn’t realize how long I was in there, but I think I was more surprised by the reaction that I got. Because I was so mean to so many people and the fans were just ready for it. We just had such a good story going into this.”

On her favorite part: “My favorite part was pointing to the sign and then like, well, I didn’t see this at the time, but now there’s a picture where everybody’s pointing to the sign as well. I was ready for it. I will never get another night like that.”