– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed her first major WWE main event matchup, defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October 2015. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bayley on finding out her match with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) would be the main event at NXT TakeOver: Respect: “We had no idea what we were there for. We were literally sitting there and he said he wanted to talk to us. So [Banks] was already up on the road Raw and SmackDown at that point, so it’s just weird that he wanted her there after we were done.”

On wrestling Sasha Banks: “Wrestling her is like, I feel like every woman’s wrestler’s dream because she’s just on a different level, has always been. But to be able to do that with her, make history, and just Hunter making it like special, like he made us feel special, putting it on that show…calling us early to get there that day and just making us feel like it was important and making us feel like we deserved it.”

Bayley beat Sasha Banks in three falls to two to retain her title for the main event matchup. Also, she competed in the main event of last night’s NXT Vengeance Day 2025, competing in the Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship against reigning champion Giulia, former champion Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade. Giulia won the match to retain her title.