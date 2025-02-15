– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed the big moments she’s had in her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bayley on her impact in WWE: “Sometimes I’m so numb and so like stressed, so I don’t know, it doesn’t hit me till literally like later or till people I meet and they tell me what that moment meant to them. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, I made an impact.'”

On winning Money in the Bank and cashing in the same night: “But one of the moments I do remember was Money in the Bank when I won Money in the Bank and cashed in the same night. When I was told what I was doing that night, I’m like, ‘This is crazy, but all right, cool.’ Winning Money in the Bank is also one thing like winning the Rumble, that not everybody gets to do, so having a night like I did that night hit me hard, and I’m sure the ‘Mania one hasn’t really even hit me yet. The Rumble one kind of has. It’s just weird ’cause life moves so fast it’s hard to sit on it.”

Bayley will be in action at today’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day. She’ll be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship against reigning champion Giulia, former champion Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade. Tonight’s show is being held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.