wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Refuses to Sign Contract For Match With Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Highlights
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Bayley and Sasha Banks had the contract signing for their match at WWE Hell in a Cell, but the contract wasn’t fully signed by the end. You can see the video below of the segment:
– WWE posted a clip of Roman Reigns’ successful title defense against Braun Strowman on tonight’s show, with Reigns winning decisively and then making an example out of him for Jey Uso’s sake:
