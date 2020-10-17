wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Refuses to Sign Contract For Match With Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Highlights

October 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Sasha Banks Smackdown

– Bayley and Sasha Banks had the contract signing for their match at WWE Hell in a Cell, but the contract wasn’t fully signed by the end. You can see the video below of the segment:

– WWE posted a clip of Roman Reigns’ successful title defense against Braun Strowman on tonight’s show, with Reigns winning decisively and then making an example out of him for Jey Uso’s sake:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading