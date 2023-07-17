wrestling / News
Bayley Reportedly Injured At WWE Live Event
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
Bayley reportedly suffered an injury at a WWE live event on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the Damage CTRL member’s match with Charlotte Flair and Asuka was stopped at WWE’s Salisbury, Maryland house show and she was helped from the ring by officials due to what appeared to be a knee injury.
The outlet cites WWE sources as saying this is a legitimate injury situation and not a worked spot in the match. No details yet on the severity or nature of the injury.
charlotte a real one for immediately checking up on her, i genuinely hope bayley is alright 💙 pic.twitter.com/yDC6H1uOnz
— sᴏᴜʟ ❦| trin is champion 🥹💚 (@ERAOFMONE) July 17, 2023
