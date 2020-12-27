Bayley Reportedly Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions

Bayley will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, according to a new report. WWE Network News reports that the former Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champion will be the guest on Austin’s WWE Network interview series for an episode that will air January 10th.

Bayley will be the first female guest on the series, joining Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, Ric Flair, Big Show, The Undertaker, and Kane as stars who have been featured series. WWE has yet to officially announce Bayley’s appearance.