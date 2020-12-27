wrestling / News
Bayley Reportedly Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions
December 27, 2020 | Posted by
Bayley will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, according to a new report. WWE Network News reports that the former Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champion will be the guest on Austin’s WWE Network interview series for an episode that will air January 10th.
Bayley will be the first female guest on the series, joining Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, Ric Flair, Big Show, The Undertaker, and Kane as stars who have been featured series. WWE has yet to officially announce Bayley’s appearance.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestling Industry Mourns Brodie Lee: Dustin Rhodes, Aleister Black, Big E, More
- WWE Reportedly Considering More Names For Legends Night Raw
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Not Having a Clear Direction for Royal Rumble, Possible Matchups
- Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him