Bayley Responds to ‘Angerholic’ Video by Tamina, Says Tamina’s Therapy Isn’t Working

– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley has responded to an “angerholic” video by Tamina where she claims there’s no one nicer than her. You can view Bayley’s response to Tamina below.

Bayley wrote on Twitter, “What the?!????? Your therapy is not working!!!!! Get your money back!!!!! And stay away from me!!!!!!!!!!”

Bayley is currently scheduled to defend her women’s title against Tamina at Money in the Bank 2020. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 10.