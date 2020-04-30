wrestling / News
Bayley Responds to ‘Angerholic’ Video by Tamina, Says Tamina’s Therapy Isn’t Working
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Smackdown women’s champion Bayley has responded to an “angerholic” video by Tamina where she claims there’s no one nicer than her. You can view Bayley’s response to Tamina below.
Bayley wrote on Twitter, “What the?!????? Your therapy is not working!!!!! Get your money back!!!!! And stay away from me!!!!!!!!!!”
Bayley is currently scheduled to defend her women’s title against Tamina at Money in the Bank 2020. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 10.
what the?!????? Your therapy is not working!!!!! Get your money back!!!!! And stay away from me!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/pbZTBADXs3
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Andre The Giant Was The Only True Giant in Wrestling, Recalls Wrestling Him and Drinking With Him
- CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36