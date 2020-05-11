Bayley Retains Title Against Tamina at Money in the Bank (Highlights)

Bayley needed a little help from her best friend, but she got by Tamina with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact at Money in the Bank. You can see video and pics from the match below, which saw Sasha Banks get involved and a distracted Tamina get pulled into a crucifix pin by Bayley to retain her title.

Bayley’s title reign now stands at 212 days, the longest on record since the Smackdown Women’s Title was instituted in September 2016. Our full, live coverage of the show is here.