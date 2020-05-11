wrestling / News
Bayley Retains Title Against Tamina at Money in the Bank (Highlights)
Bayley needed a little help from her best friend, but she got by Tamina with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact at Money in the Bank. You can see video and pics from the match below, which saw Sasha Banks get involved and a distracted Tamina get pulled into a crucifix pin by Bayley to retain her title.
Bayley’s title reign now stands at 212 days, the longest on record since the Smackdown Women’s Title was instituted in September 2016. Our full, live coverage of the show is here.
.@itsBayleyWWE has no time for questions or accusations! (Especially regarding @SashaBanksWWE)
The champ has @TaminaSnuka on the mind with the #SmackDown #WomensChampionship on the line at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/4proP8vymj
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
Who ya got in this one: @itsBayleyWWE or @TaminaSnuka? #MITB pic.twitter.com/v4HcRlEkBE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
.@TaminaSnuka looks to OVERPOWER @itsBayleyWWE, but the crafty #SmackDown #WomensChampion utilizes some in-ring tactics at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/vtBGs075ef
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
👏👏👏👏👏
Get you a best friend like @SashaBanksWWE is to @itsBayleyWWE. #MITB pic.twitter.com/7wD5gZeBWt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
Not so uncalled for?#MITB @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/rUtn1d3TsD
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
Chalk up the assist to @SashaBanksWWE.@itsBayleyWWE survives another night as #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/LN7XAgtngc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
- Zack Ryder On His WWE Release & Why It Was a Relief, Says He’s Not Upset at WWE And Is Excited For What’s Next
- Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond