Bayley Reveals She’s At NXT Ahead of Tonight’s Show
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
Bayley is in the Capitol Wrestling Center ahead of tonight’s episode of NXT, as she revealed on social media. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter amid an exchange with Beth Phoenix about the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, noting that she was in the arena where the trophy is.
There’s no word on whether Bayley will actually be on tonight’s show or not. WWE has not announced any such appearance yet.
@TheBethPhoenix got your gear?
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 19, 2021
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 20, 2021
