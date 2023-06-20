– During a recent appearance on last week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Bayley discussed her old babyface character she originated in NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On there being a tiny piece of her old character still driving her: “There is a tiny part deep in there that still drives me, pushes me. It’s the little bit inside me that says it’s all worth it because I get very annoyed — I’m old and cranky. I’m getting too old for this nonsense, for these idiots that don’t believe in me, that can’t see me, and who think I don’t have what it takes.”

Bayley on her old NXT self: “But there’s a little, tiny piece of that old NXT Bayley in there that says, ‘It’s okay, man. It’s all worth it. This is your dream. Just keep going, and do what you set out to do when you were 10 years old.'”