wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Reveals Plans for A Moment of Bliss, AJ Styles’ Most Phenomenal Moments, The IIconics Make History
– As previously reported, Bayley is set for A Moment of Bliss this Tuesday on Smackdown Live. Later on, she revealed what she wants to talk about this week.
Bayley wrote on her Twitter account, “I’d like to talk about having matches with @WWEEmberMoon, @YaOnlyLivvOnce, @MickieJames, @CarmellaWWE and building our SD division.” You can check out that tweet below.
I’d like to talk about having matches with @WWEEmberMoon, @YaOnlyLivvOnce, @MickieJames, @CarmellaWWE and building our SD division. https://t.co/arGz2rE7oQ
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2019
– A new WWE Playlist video is out right now showcasing AJ Styles’ most phenomenal moments. You can check out that new WWE Playlist video below.
– The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) announced today that they are now the longest-reigning WWE women’s tag team champions. So to celebrate, they are hitting the streets of Tulsa. You can check out that video below.
