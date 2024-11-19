– Speaking to Booker T Hall of Fame’s Brad Gilmore for The CW 39 Houston, WWE Superstar Bayley discussed WWE announcing the newly revealed Women’s United States Championship. She’s currently competing in a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on the new WWE Women’s United States Title: “I didn’t push for it as much as I did for the women’s tag titles, those tag titles, we were at the door every single week. We had pitches, we had teams, we were there every single week for months. I can fully say that we were, you know, we’re the ones who made it happen. With this one, it’s more of ones that I would say in interviews and that’s only because I believe that we can carry a secondary title like that, I believe the division is ready for it, but I also wanted to see the women’s tag titles grow as well.”

On why it was hard to campaign for another singles title: “It was hard to say, ‘I want another title’, when I still think there’s so much work to be done with the tag titles. It was hard to say let’s have another one when this one still needs to be watered a little bit. Right now, I feel like it’s in a really good place. Jade Cargill and Bianca are really elevating those titles and we have so many great tag teams that I feel like — if the women get an opportunity and they’re put in a tag team picture, their focus is tag team wrestling. It’s very different than singles wrestling. It’s a very big important part of the show right now and that’s my kudos to Bianca and Jade for really pushing that on the company and fans.”

Bayley was in action on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, advancing in the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament. She beat Candice LeRae and B-Fab in a triple threat bout to advance in the first round of the tournament after pinning B-Fab with a rollup. Bayley will next face the winner of Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in the seminfinals.