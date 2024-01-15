Bayley Comments On Possibility Of Facing Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40

In an interview with the New York Post, Bayley spoke about the possibility of facing WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40. Bayley is in this year’s Royal Rumble, which would give her the title shot if she wins. Here are highlights:

On wanting to win the Royal Rumble: “Winning the Rumble, especially with the short lineage that it has right now, so to be one of the first 10 [people] in history [to win] because it’s gonna go on forever would be very, very, very cool and I would get my first singles WrestleMania match ever. I’ve had so many different WrestleMania matches and last year was a dream come true, obviously. But getting a singles match for a championship is every wrestler’s dream at WrestleMania, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year.”

On Damage CTRL: “At that time in my career, that was my goal [to start a faction] and that to me seemed more impossible than going after a championship. It’s like, OK, I could get back into a championship story or I could go after a title and be a champion for however long. Not been there, done that, but to me that comes a little more natural and a little easier than being, ‘Hey boss, Mr. McMahon or Mr. Levesque, I want to bring these girls in and I want to start something brand new.’ That is harder and that was something that was harder to overcome.”

On Rhea Ripley: “If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a badass group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad. ‘I’m like why are you so good, you are so young.’ I can’t even throw a drop kick and she can do one over my head. Just little things that she does that she’s able to do and portray on TV is very hard to do and she does it with ease.”