WWE News: Bayley and Sasha Banks’ Championship Ceremony Gets Crashed, Otis & Tucker Reunite Before Smackdown Match

June 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley and Sasha Banks’ Women’s Tag Team Championship celebration was crashed by their opponents for Backlash. The duo, who won the titles last week, found themselves confronted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as well as the IIconics on tonight’s Smackdown and the video is below:

– WWE posted the following video of Otis and Tucker reuniting for a pre-match warmup before their six-man tag team match on tonight’s show:

