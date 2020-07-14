wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley & Sasha Banks Defend Tag Team Titles on Raw, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Highlights
– Bayley and Sasha Banks defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Raw against The Kabuki Warriors. As you can see below, Banks and Bayley defended the titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The match came ahead of Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship defense against Banks at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this coming weekend:
THIS is more like it.#WWERaw #TagTeamTitles @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/lbzdJB1wZj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
What a way to celebrate #FourHorsewomen5Years and #WomensEvolution Week!
It's an INCREDIBLE encounter for the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles as the #KabukiWarriors challenge @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE in the main event on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8taPuMOPpC
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
INCOMINGGGGGGGGGG#WWERaw #TagTeamTitles @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/G7mzggI9c4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
They've done it again.@itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE are STILL your WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pvmPuBrkQJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
– WWE also posted highlights of Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins from tonight’s show:
