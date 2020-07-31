Bayley Discusses Her Least Favorite Thing About Sasha Banks, Who She’d Like to Face In The Future

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bayley discussed her least favorite thing about Sasha Banks, who she’d like to face in the future, what’s left for her to accomplish, and more. Highlights are below.

On who she’d like to face in the future: “Even though it’s Raw, I would love to have Liv Morgan come over. I don’t know how many times I have to say Liv Morgan and have her come to SmackDown. Mandy Rose and Sonya would be awesome. Even anyone in the NXT crowd. We’ve got the NXT crowd out there. Some of the girls watching us every week, I’d love to welcome them into the ring just to keep my skills sharp.”

On what’s left for her to accomplish: “I’ve never won a Royal Rumble match. I would love to main-event WrestleMania. Sasha and I haven’t had as many tag title matches as we’d like to have. I would love to have the tag titles represented on WrestleMania or SummerSlam as one of the marquee matches. I’d like to build up those tag titles because I think they’re going to be very important, now and in the future, for women coming in. Honestly, I want to just keep getting better and better and be one of the top stars in WWE as the years go on.”

On her friendship with Sasha Banks: “She inspires me and pushes me to be better professionally. She’s always constantly trying to reinvent herself and constantly trying to have the best match, which makes me want to have a better match or just as good. We always want to give 110 percent. If I’m not feeling well or feeling like crap, she’s there to lift me up. It’s great to have your best friend by your side. Taking wrestling out, we’re able to talk to each other about our lives and stuff like that.”

On her least favorite thing about Sasha Banks: “When we travel, we share rooms together, and she’s an early bird. She’s a ‘6 a.m., let’s wake up, let’s work out’ [type of person], and I’m like, ‘No. Let’s relax and ease into the morning because I’m freaking sore.'”