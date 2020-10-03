Bayley vs. Sasha Banks & More Set For Next Week’s Draft Episode of SmackDown

WWE is loading up on next week’s Draft episode of Smackdown, setting a big Smackdown Women’s Championship match and more. On tonight’s episode, Sasha Banks returned and said that she’ll face Bayley for the championship on next week’s episode. This is Banks’ first match since she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback.

WWE also announced that Kevin Owens will face The Fiend on next week’s episode after the latter attacked Owens during his talk show segment with Alexa Bliss. Big E and Sheamus will also do battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The full card for the show is as follows:

* The 2020 WWE Draft begins

* Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens

* Otis Goes to Court Against The Miz and John Morrison