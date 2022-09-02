Bayley Hasn’t Considered Whether Sasha Banks & Naomi Would Join Her Alliance, But Supports Them

Bayley doesn’t know if Sasha Banks and Naomi will join her stable when they return, but she does support them. Banks and Naomi’s statuses have of course been a subject of speculation for a while, with the most recent reports strongly suggesting they will be returning to WWE. Bayley has of course been partners and friends with Banks several times and during a conversation with Sports Illustrated, she was asked where the two might fit should they return to WWE TV.

“I haven’t thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise,” she said. “I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what.”

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai are set to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle tomorrow.