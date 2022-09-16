Bayley Says Sasha Banks & Naomi Are ‘Killing It’ During Time Away From WWE

Bayley can’t speak to Sasha Banks and Naomi’s mindset when they walked out of Raw back in May, but she says they’re “killing it” away from the company as of late. Bayley spoke with the In The Kliq podcast for a new interview and was asked about Banks and Naomi’s walk out of Raw that led to their being suspended, as well as her being there when they walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. You can check out a few highlights below:

On Banks and Naomi’s walkout of Raw: “It’s hard to give any thoughts since I wasn’t personally there, you know? And no matter — even if I was there, no one’s going to understand their mindset, or minds, or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi. So like, it’s hard for me to give any type of insight on that, because I’m not really sure. All I know is that what they’re doing now is killing it. I’ve been able to spend some time with them and they’re freakin — they’re models, they’re actresses, they’re singers, they’re amazing. And just, anywhere they go, no matter what they do, I support them and they’re going to take over everywhere, take over the world, whatever they want to do, they’re going to do great.”

On Banks & Naomi walking the runway at New York Fashion Week: “I was so nervous for them. I felt like a mom or something. You know, I’ve watched them win the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but it felt different watching them come out on that runway. And for such a big deal, and something that they both really wanted to do and felt passionate about — super proud of them, and it was so fun. I had a great time.”

On the two potentially returning to WWE: “If they ever do return, I’m just going to kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me, you know? You might want to stay on the runway.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit In the Kliq with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.