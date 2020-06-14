wrestling / News
Bayley, Sasha Banks Retain Women’s Tag Titles at WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)
Bayley and Sasha Banks had to battle two teams at WWE Backlash, but made it out with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross as well as The IIconics to retain their titles at the show, with Banks pinning Bliss to pick up the win. You can see highlights from the match below.
Bayley and Banks won the titles on the episode of Smackdown that aired on June 5th. You can see our live coverage of Backlash here.
Well, @NikkiCrossWWE is hyped, and so are we.#WWEBacklash begins with the @WWE #WomensTagTitles up for grabs!
👀 https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/dXvYmbg00T
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2020
Are we looking at the future 2X @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions?#WWEBacklash #IIconics @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/9Wo3Kd0EqD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
She's #TheBoss.
SHE'S #BayleyDosStraps.
And they're YOUR WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions!#WWEBacklash @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/5rcqGjw2gm
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
Gotta love a standoff. #WWEBacklash @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE @NikkiCrossWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/fJ57qJs6kl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
A double-team maneuver @ShinsukeN would appreciate.#WWEBacklash #KneeToFace @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/jzqLKDnNyT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
The WWE #WomensTagTitles STILL have a home with @SashaBanksWWE and #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE! #WWEBacklash #BayleyDosStraps pic.twitter.com/RqPzjwSJuh
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
