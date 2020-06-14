Bayley, Sasha Banks Retain Women’s Tag Titles at WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)

Bayley and Sasha Banks had to battle two teams at WWE Backlash, but made it out with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross as well as The IIconics to retain their titles at the show, with Banks pinning Bliss to pick up the win. You can see highlights from the match below.

Bayley and Banks won the titles on the episode of Smackdown that aired on June 5th. You can see our live coverage of Backlash here.